County auditor’s office to hold coloring contest

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl has announced a coloring contest for children ages 10 and under with the winner receiving recognition on the auditor’s website as well as a free 2024 Ohio dog license, according to a news release.

Kids interested in participating can stop at the Clinton County Auditor’s office to pick up an entry form (picture to be colored) or download one from the auditor’s website at https://clintonoh-auditor.ddti.net/. Colored pictures must be returned by Dec. 15 to be eligible.

Auditor team members will then select a winner who will be notified by the auditor’s office. Colored pictures must have the child’s first name on the front with their full name, parent’s full name, address, telephone number and the name of their dog on the back.

“This is a fun way to introduce the 2024 dog license season, which runs from December 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024 and encourage dog owners to purchase their 2024 licenses,” said Habermehl.

According to the auditor, a press release will be provided in the coming weeks with details on how dog owners can purchase their annual dog licenses as required by law.