CCHD: What you need to know about pneumonia vaccines

Pneumonia, an infection of the lungs, is caused by a bacteria that can be prevented by vaccines. Besides pneumonia, these bacteria can also cause ear or sinus infections, blood stream infections, or an infection of the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord, called meningitis.

Most of these infections are mild. However, some can result in long term problems, such as hearing loss, or brain damage, or even death. Anyone can get pneumococcal disease, especially those with underlying medical conditions, children under the age of 2, adults 65 years or older. Also, cigarette smokers are found to be at a higher risk too.

Prevnar 20 vaccine helps protect against 20 types of bacteria, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health District. It is part of the routine schedule for children at 2, 4, 6, and 12 through 15 months old. In infants, protection from the pneumococcal vaccine lasts only several months while babies build up immunity to the bacteria. That’s why babies need multiple doses of the pneumonia vaccine a few months apart.

Two vaccines that are given to adults are Pneumovax23 and Prevnar20. Young adults with health concerns like diabetes, cardiac or lung diseases should ask their doctor about Prevnar 20. Adults at the age of 65 should receive both vaccines, at least a year apart, to boost their immune system and gain protection for many years.

Please call Clinton County Health District with questions, at 937-382-3829. Appointments available: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 1-4 p.m.

