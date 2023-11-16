CMHS announces Nov. Students of the Month

Phillip Nutley Taylor Collett Jace Fallis Alexis Chiaravalle Joey Morath Hannah Kronenberger Carter Martin Emma Collins

Clinton-Massie High School has announced its November Students of the Month:

Freshmen: Taylor Collett and Phillip Nutley

Sophomores: Alexis Chiaravalle and Jace Fallis

Juniors: Hannah Kronenberger and Joey Morath

Seniors: Emma Collins and Carter Martin

Clinton-Massie staff appreciates the support from Papa John’s in Wilmington for donating pizzas for their student of the month lunch.

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to their school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members, who names are in parenthesis:

Caring: Makynna Lisle (Kasten), Kaylee Ramsey (Kasten), Elizabeth Sanders (Hales), and Heaven Werner (Kasten)

Responsible: Caleb Grubbs (Hollon), Danica Henderson (Adams), Ethan Kuhlman (Savage), Lauren McCreary (Adams), and Jacob Ryan (Adams)

Willing to Learn: Malea Beam (Sternsher), Reece Clark (Wissman), Will Creech (Watts), Jace Fallis (Richardson), Kara Franklin (Watts), Annalyse George (Richardson), Caleb Grubbs (McGraw), Dakin Johnson (Richardson), Emma Moore (Watts), Phillip Nutley (Kasten), Nolan Phipps (Sternsher), Tristen Trampler (Sternsher and Richardson), and Colton Zeiher (Sternsher)