Local public meetings

Board of DD to hold public hearing

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a public hearing on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington in the conference room of the administration building. The hearing is to receive input on the proposed 2024-2028 strategic plan, 2023 progress report, and proposed goals for 2024.

SOESC Governing Board to meet

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will have its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Region 14/Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Road, in Hillsboro.

Richland Twp. Trustees reschedule meeting

Due to the normal scheduled meeting date falling on Thanksgiving, the Richland Township Trustees have rescheduled the meeting date from Nov. 23 to Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at 330 N. College St. in Sabina.

Wilmington Board of Education to meet

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Denver Place Elementary School, located at 291 Lorish Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections gives notice that the regular meeting scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 22 is cancelled. A special meeting of the Clinton County Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. for the purpose of beginning the official certification of the Nov. 7 general election and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.