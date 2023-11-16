Taking the dive for cancer research

The WC men and women’s swim team sponsored the annual “Hour of Power” event to raise funds and awareness for sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer that typically affects young people. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Swimmers of all abilities took the dive Tuesday when they participated in the annual Hour of Power swimming relay at Wilmington College to raise funds for cancer research. This year’s total came in at $700.

The men and women’s swim team sponsored the annual event to raise funds and awareness for sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer that typically affects young people. The event is held nationwide in honor of Ted Mullin, a former swimmer at Carleton College who succumbed to the disease in 2006.

Students, faculty and staff donated money and participated in the relay. Trip Breen, head swimming coach and director of aquatics, noted some 55 students outside the swimming program swam in the one-hour event, including members of the softball, men’s soccer, track and field, volleyball and football teams.

“The swim team enjoyed having these fellow student-athletes as swimmers with them for an evening,” he said. “Many other student-athletes and faculty/staff cheered the group on from the stands. We truly appreciate all of them being a part of the event. The highlight was when Chip Murdock, WC’s director of Diversity + Inclusion and Service & Civic Engagement, swam a leg of a relay!”

Breen added, “The Hour of Power allows our student-athletes to raise awareness and money to fight cancer, honor individuals who are currently fighting the disease and remember those we have lost. This evening also allows some time to focus on how grateful we are for our health and the opportunities we have through sport and our time at Wilmington College. Thank you all for helping to make this such a meaningful event.”