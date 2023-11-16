SBAAC National, American Division football all-stars

Clinton County swept top football honors in the SBAAC American Division.

Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley was named coach of the year while running back Logan Chesser was named offensive player of the year. Mikey Brown Jr. of Wilmington was the defensive player of the year.

In the National Division, Jeff Essig of Bethel-Tate is coach of the year while BT’s Nolan Darnell was named defensive player of the year. JJ Miller of Williamsburg was offensive player of the year.

Blanchester first-team players were Chase Barnes, Jude Huston, Tristen Malone, Zach Musselman, Sebastian Smith and Bryce Sipple.

East Clinton first-team players were Aiden Conger, Denver Day, Glenn Peacock.

Astros named to the second team were Maddix Crowe and Owen Roberts.

Wildcats on the second team were Austin Dick, Seth Perkins, Caleb Sears and Schuyler Smith.

Honorable mention was given to East Clinton’s Dameon Williams and Blanchester’s Xander Culberson and Ayden Basham.

In addition to Brown, Wilmington first-team players were Malachi Cumberland, Jesse Keith, Chris Stewart and Eli Stewart.

Clinton-Massie first-teamers in addition to Chesser were Ty Clutter, Elijah Groh, Nolan Phipps, Brighton Rodman and Miles Theetge.

Second-team Hurricane were Jonathan Custis, Caydn Denniston and Bryson Schutte.

Second-team Falcons were Dakin Johnson, Ean McGuinness, Hunter Monds and Eli Muterspaw.

Honorable mention was given to Massie’s Cooper Carmack and Tayten McCoy and Wilmington’s Zane Smith and Aiden Price.