Homeless shelter’s 35th anniversary to be recognized next Saturday

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 25 with an open house and ribbon cutting. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, according to a news release.

The homeless shelter is located at 390 Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

An open house will take place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., with a formal ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. The ribbon cutting will celebrate the opening of a new storage building, and volunteers Tom and Mark Matrka and Jim Krusling will be recognized. A dedication ceremony will follow in the memory of Pastor Elizabeth Looney and Molly Dullea.

The homeless shelter invites the community to start their holiday season (and HoliDazzle activities) off with soup, snacks, crafts, and Christmas stories throughout the open house. They will have an interactive tour of the newly-dedicated Molly Francis Donation Center and the Pastor Looney Men’s House.

“If you would like to donate something to the shelter this holiday season we are asking for children’s sized new pajamas, or canned items for our food pantry,” the news release states.

Executive director, Denise Stryker, said, “We want to thank you for your support of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Your donations make it possible for us to provide emergency shelter, three meals and snacks daily, on-site case management to help those living at the shelter find employment, housing, health care, assistance with budgeting, and referrals for other essential services. Each year, an average of 150 men, women and children live at the shelter for a total of approximately 4,918 nights, and approximately 30,000 meals are provided.”

To learn more, visit www.clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org or contact (937) 382-7058.