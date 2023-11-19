WOMEN’S HOOPS: No. 16 Notre Dame beats Illinois, wins Shamrock Classic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo and Maddy Westbeld scored 24 points apiece and No. 16 Notre Dame won the second Shamrock Classic 79-68 over Illinois on Saturday.

Hidalgo had eight assists and the nation’s leader in steals had six to bring her total in the first four games on her career to 27. Westbeld had three 3s and eight rebounds.

The Irish were without leading scorer Sonia Citron (20.3), who injured a knee in Wednesday’s win over Northwestern. Sophomore Cass Prosper had eight points in her first career start. Citron is expected to miss two weeks with a sprained knee.

KK Bransford added 11 points and six offensive rebounds off the bench for Notre Dame (3-1).

Genesis Bryant had 31 points for the Illini (2-2).

No. 4 UTAH 101, ALASKA ANCHORAGE 56

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 22 points and had six steals, Reese Ross added 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Utah never trailed in its win over Division-II Alaska Anchorange at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Kneepkens made 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Ross was 7-of-12 shooting.

Alissa Pili — who starred at A.J. Dimond High School in Anchorage — scored 18 points and blocked three shots and Ines Vieira had 11 points and 14 assists for Utah.

Jazzpher Evans led Alaska Anchorage with 14 points.

No. 5 COLORADO 84, SMU 69

DALLAS (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Quay Miller added 18 points with 10 rebounds and Colorado remained undefeated with a win over SMU.

Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points for the Buffaloes (4-0), who won their first game since moving up 15 spots in the latest AP poll to their first top-five ranking since 2005. That huge jump came after going 3-0 the first week of the season, including a 14-point victory over defending national champion LSU in their opener.

Colorado never trailed SMU after scoring the last six points of the first quarter. The Buffs went ahead to stay on two free throws by Miller.

Tiara Young had 30 points for SMU (3-1), while Chantae Embry had 14 points with four 3-pointers.

No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 68, ELON 39

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and North Carolina defeated Elon.

Maria Gakdeng and Deja Kelly added 13 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-0). In addition to her second double-double of the season and 24th of her career, Ustby had three blocks and three steals.

Jessica Booth and Maraja Pass had eight points apiece for the Phoenix (1-3), who had seven field goals in the first quarter and 14 in the game. They ended 1 of 14 from 3-point range and 14 of 46 overall (30%) with 21 turnovers.

No. 23 MISSISSIPPI 67, HOWARD 54

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Madison Scott had a season-high 21 points and 14 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double and No. 23 Mississippi beat Howard in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Howard tied it at 54-all with 5:24 left after Iyanna Warren scored five straight points. But the Bison would not score again. Ole Miss scored the closing 13 points — with scoring from five different players.

Marquesha Davis added 12 points for Ole Miss (3-1).

Warren scored 12 points of her 18 points in the first half for Howard (1-4).

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball