WHS girls win, boys fall in bowling openers

WILMINGTON — Led by Makenzie Pyle, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Batavia Monday in the season opener at Royal Z Lanes.

The WHS boys were defeated by a narrow score of 2,630 to 2,596. Austin Oglesby led the Hurricane with games of 226 and 220. Landon Mellinger had games of 204 and 183.

Wilmington trailed by 85 pins going in to the baker games and pulled within 25 pins with one baker game to go.

“Landon and Austin showed great leadership throughout the match, keeping their teammates focused and positive throughout,” WHS coach Austin Smith said. “Even though we didn’t get the win it’s the start we were looking for, teamwise, to build momentum for the season.”

For the girls, Pyle finished with a 387 series while Kylie Fisher was right behind with a 386 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 20, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 2413, Batavia 2201

WHS: Makenzie Pyle 172, 215; Izzy Rhoads 150, 223; Kiley Comberger 190, 170; Kylie Fisher 184, 202; Emily Gerard 125, 155

Bakers: 143, 128, 184, 172 (627)

BHS: Emma 118, 115; Emery 132, 146; Breana 189, 158; Ari 177, 199; Isabelle 168, 150

Bakers: 118, 164, 183, 184 (649)

Boys Results

Batavia 2630, Wilmington 2596

WHS: Landon Mellinger 204, 183; Austin Oglesby 226, 220; Gavyn 192, 143; Preston Scholler 182, 183; Eli Caldwell 180, 159

Bakers: 212, 167, 169, 176 (724)

BHS: Carter 159; Nick 251, 183; Sam 199, 174; Charles 255, 188; Brandon 218, 166; Max 169

Bakers: 179, 140, 184, 170 (673)