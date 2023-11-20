Upcoming events in Clinton County:

Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held at Generations

The 29th-annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 at Generations Pizzeria in Wilmington. This free community Thanksgiving dinner is open to all residents of Clinton County. Pick up dinners are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eat-ins are from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pumpkin pie, and a roll. Reservations are required. Call one of the following numbers: 937-382-2706 (Arlafaye), 937- 527 -6627 (Terri), 937-382-7058 (Homeless Shelter). Deadline for reservations is Nov. 20.

HomeTown HoliDazzle Parade returns

The 17th-annual HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 in downtown Wilmington, according to event organizers. Activities, food, entertainment and Santa Claus will fill the downtown area throughout the afternoon and early evening until the parade begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.hometownholidazzle.com for more information.

Blood Drive to be held in Blanchester

Help replenish the blood supply after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.