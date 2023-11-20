Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested an 18-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business and contributing to an unruly/delinquent child at 5:36 p.m. on November 15. The case is in relation to a missing juvenile report occurring at a West Main Street residence. WPD Sgt. Neil Rager advised the juvenile was found with the suspect.

• Police arrested three Jeffersonville females – ages 45, 52, and 29, respectively – for alleged theft at 12:46 p.m. on November 19. According to the report, police responded to a store on Progress Way in reference to three females removing items without paying. According to the report, over $267,000 worth of miscellaneous items.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old Martinsville male for an alleged O.V.I. at 7 p.m. on November 15. According to the report, the incident took place at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue. The report indicates alcohol was involved.

• At 11:01 a.m. on November 15, police found two individuals were found trespassing at the railroad tracks around Langdon Avenue and East Sugartree Street. One individual, a 35-year-old female, was found to have a warrant and in possession of suspected amphetamines/meth. The subject was charged with alleged schedule I/II/III drug possession.

• Police charged a 45-year-old female for alleged petty theft at 5:14 p.m. on November 14. According to the report, the woman was charged after stealing beef jerky from a store on East Main Street.

• At 10:56 p.m. on November 19, police were dispatched to the corner of Mayfair and Jefferson Drive in reference to smoke coming out of a house with possible entrapment. No injuries were listed in the report. No suspects were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 5 p.m. on November 17, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue in regards to a fight between two teenage juvenile males (ages 17 and 16, respectively). The report indicates the case was presented to the Juvenile Prosecutor for charges.

• At 3 p.m. on November 14, a 74-year-old female reported $30,000 was stolen from her via fraud. No suspects were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 8 a.m. on November 15, police received a report of theft/fraud involving an 80-year-old female. According to the report, the victim had $440 stolen from them via cash/gift cards. No further details were listed.

• At 8:26 a.m. on November 18, police received a report that a subject had driven their vehicle through a West Locust Street resident’s yard, damaging the fence. The report indicates the damage was valued at $500. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:50 p.m. on November 14, police received a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. According to the report, a 42-year-old male reported his cream-colored 2006 Buick Rendezvous was stolen after it broke down in the parking lot of a bar on South South Street.

