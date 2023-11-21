Former teacher sent to prison on child porn charges

Morren

WILMINGTON — A former teacher from Kentucky was sentenced to prison time this week on child porn charges.

On Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Samuel Morren was sentenced by Judge John “Tim” Rudduck to three years in prison on four counts (nine months on each count) of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Court records indicate 182 days served were credited for each count (728 in total).

Morren, 47, pleaded “no contest” to four of the 41 charges in September and was found guilty. This plea resulted in the other charges being dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Morren, who is now listed as residing in Wilmington, must also register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days, according to court documents.

Morren was indicted back in March after the Wilmington Police Department was assigned to the case from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), referred to by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the original criminal affidavit, on Sept. 25, 2022, a Reddit user identified as “Exymaco” posted child porn involving a minor female posing nude on their account. The incident occurred within Wilmington, according to the affidavit.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen advised in a news release that Morren was a teacher at Holmes High School in Covington, Kentucky. Morren indicated in court he was not employed as a teacher anymore.

