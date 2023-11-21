A life dedicated to creativity

Nita Leland engages attendees at the Ohio Living Cape May book signing on Tuesday with a watercolor demonstration. The skilled painter shares her techniques and passion for the artform. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland engages attendees at the Ohio Living Cape May book signing on Tuesday with a watercolor demonstration. The skilled painter shares her techniques and passion for the artform. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland engages attendees at the Ohio Living Cape May book signing on Tuesday with a watercolor demonstration. The skilled painter shares her techniques and passion for the artform. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Tom Dreyer, director of business development at Ohio Living Cape May, warmly introduces artist Nita Leland during a special event. They share a moment, bridging artistry and community engagement at the heart of Ohio Living Cape May. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Nita Leland at Ohio Living Cape May surrounded by some of her inspiring artwork and books, available for purchase on Amazon.com. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — Renowned artist and bestselling author Nita Leland, a resident of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington, was welcomed by her fellow residents at a book signing event Tuesday morning organized by director of business development, Tom Dreyer. At the close-knit gathering, attendees not only had the chance to acquire Leland’s autobiography, “Born Creative,” but were also treated to a captivating presentation and an inspiring speech.

Leland’s autobiography, spanning the years 1941 to 1996, is a collection of real-life stories demonstrating how individuals of any age can pursue and achieve their dreams. Despite its 2020 publication date, “Born Creative” had never officially launched due to circumstances, as she shared, “because of the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Born in Dayton in 1933, Leland’s journey to becoming an artist was marked by twists and turns. Initially encouraged by her parents to pursue a career as an English teacher, she rediscovered her passion for art in her 30s through a surprise birthday gift from her husband, Bob Leland. Despite the challenges of managing a busy household with four children, Leland embarked on her artistic journey with watercolor paints.

Her determination led her to seek art classes, facing rejection from a prestigious institution because she was a mother, but finding a welcoming environment at the Kettering YMCA. Over the years, Leland honed her skills under the guidance of notable instructors like Ralph Creager and Bing Davis. She eventually transitioned from a student to a teacher, sharing her knowledge through classes, workshops, and college courses across the United States and Canada.

Leland’s story is a testament to the belief that creativity knows no age limits.

“I’m convinced that most people can access their inborn creativity and develop their potential at any stage of life, if they are willing to practice the necessary skills,” she said.

In her inspiring speech at Ohio Living Cape May, Leland shared her philosophy: “If you dare to dream, release the creative spirit you were born with. Share your dreams with your family and friends so they can be part of your story.”

Her autobiography not only chronicles her artistic journey, but also offers valuable insights into balancing life’s challenges while pursuing one’s dreams.

Leland’s impact extends beyond her books.

“Becoming an artist and a teacher made me a happier mother,” she reflected.

Her first book, “Exploring Color,” published in 1985, became an instant bestseller in art instruction, with updated editions remaining in print for over 38 years. Subsequent works, including “The New Creative Artist,” “Confident Color,” and “New Creative College Techniques,” have gained international acclaim with translations in multiple languages.

Leland’s book signing event at Cape May Ohio Assisted Living was more than just an opportunity to acquire a book; it was a chance to be inspired by a life dedicated to creativity, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams.