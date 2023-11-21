Lovett defense keys WC’s lone win to start 23-24 season

John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team is off to a 1-3 start this season.

The Quakers were scheduled to play at Denison University tonight.

Wilmington has lost to Mt. St. Joseph (88-77), Asbury (70-60) and La Roche (58-42). The latter two games were part of the Fred Raizk Memorial Classic.

The Quakers lone win was a 73-55 decision over Kenyon. Keetyn Hupp had 18 points and five steals for WC, who shot just 34 percent the floor. In addition, Wilmington made just 6 of 33 three-point shots.

But the Wilmington defense was stellar, forcing 24 Hanover turnovers. Cassidy Lovett led the effort with seven steals. The Washington Senior graduate had seven rebounds, four assists and totaled 14 points.