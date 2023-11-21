PAWS Humane Society celebrates the holidays

The holiday season for PAWS Humane Society, Inc. starts off this Wednesday and continues with several upcoming events.

This Wednesday is the time to eat out just before Thanksgiving. According to a news release, if you are looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals, Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society. Dine in or carry out from 4 p.m.–9 p.m., present a ticket, show a post from the PAWS Humane Society Facebook or Instagram page or mention the event to your server and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15% of the bill to PAWS.

Tickets can be picked up at two Wilmington locations, Weathervane Cleaners, 156 E. Main St., or D&G’s PAWS and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 North U.S. 68. They may be downloaded and printed from PAWS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pawshumanesocietyinc or just mention the fundraiser. Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington.

PAWS is joining this year’s Home Spun Christmas in Wilmington on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We are stop #22 and will be offering pictures with Santa for a minimum $5 donation. You can take your own picture, or we will take one and email it for you,” states the news release. “Printed copies, photo ornaments and frames will be available for purchase. Pictures with Santa are open to your four-legged (and two- legged) kids. Although we will take walk-ins, we would prefer that you sign up for a time slot. Just reach out to us at [email protected] and we will get you scheduled. Santa will be on-site from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (possibly longer depending on how many we have scheduled). In addition, we will be serving hot beverages and have plenty of toys, jackets, sweaters, and more for your furry friends. Gift items for human friends will also be available.”

Pet House by One Fur All is partnering with PAWS on a holiday fundraiser, Nov. 28-Dec. 11. Made in the U.S., the products are made to freshen pet loving homes. Candles are hand-poured, phthalates, paraben, dye and cruelty-free. In addition to candles, wax melts, reed diffusers, room sprays and car air fresheners are available. Just in time for the holidays, information on how to order will be posted on PAWS Humane Society Facebook page on Nov. 28.

PAWS Humane Society’s mission is to encourage the humane treatment of animals, including finding, loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals lives with education and resources. A non-profit animal welfare organization led by volunteers, PAWS operates a shelter to house cats and dogs. The group works to find loving forever homes for the animals that they care for.

To learn more about PAWS, visit the website, https://pawshumane.weebly.com