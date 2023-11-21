Massive tanker passes through Wilmington on Tuesday

A massive tanker stretching 170 feet in length and 12 feet and six inches in diameter was transported through Clinton County on Tuesday with an Ohio State Highway Patrol escort. The tanks are traveling from New Prague, Minnesota to Manchester, Ohio. They were floated down the Mississippi River followed by a traverse up the Ohio River. The tank came through Rombach Avenue on Tuesday. A massive tanker stretching 170 feet in length and 12 feet and six inches in diameter was transported through Clinton County on Tuesday with an Ohio State Highway Patrol escort. The tanks are traveling from New Prague, Minnesota to Manchester, Ohio. They were floated down the Mississippi River followed by a traverse up the Ohio River. The tank came through Rombach Avenue on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Teri Fisher

