BPD: Man arrested for threatening to rob Taco Bell

Davis

BLANCHESTER — A suspect is in custody for allegedly threatening to rob the local Taco Bell on Tuesday morning.

Blanchester Police arrested Charles Davis on charges of aggravated menacing and inducing panic after officers responded to the restaurant, located at 211 W. Main St., at 10:06 a.m. on the report of a threatening robbery.

“On officers’ arrival, contact was made with the suspect, Charles Davis of Georgetown, Ohio. Davis was confrontational with officers, charging at the first responding officer and assuming a fighting stance,” according to a release from Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton. “Davis was taken into custody when a Taser was pointed at him.”

According to the release, the manager of Taco Bell said Davis entered the store, “making threats and stating to call the police as he was going to rob them.”

There were no reports of firearms being displayed when the alleged threat was made.

The release indicates officers were called and the store was locked down when Davis exited the store.

“Due to closing the business out of fear for safety of the customers and employees, Davis was charged with Aggravated Menacing and Inducing Panic,” the release stated.

Davis is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

