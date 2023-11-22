CCSO, WPD: Narcotics, cash & firearms seized from 4 search warrants CCSO, WPD: Narcotics, cash & firearms seized from 4 search warrants

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department recently executed four search warrants focused on alleged illegal sales of prescription medications and stolen property.

Large quantities of narcotics, cash and firearms were seized from the four locations, according to authorities. No arrests were announced on Wednesday.

The search warrants were the culmination of a 10-month, joint investigation, according to a news release from Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. and Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Warren County Regional Drug Task Force, served search warrants at 1594 Osborn Road and 1598 Osborn Road.

The Wilmington Police Department, with the assistance of the Wilmington Special Response Team and the Warren County Regional Drug Task Force, served search warrants at 441 Marlena Drive and 55 Jodie Lane Apt. B.

At the conclusion of the investigation, both agencies will forward their cases to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office to review for felony charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding this operation can contact Lt. Douglas A. Eastes with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 382-1611 or Chief Ron Fithen with the Wilmington Police Department at (937) 382-3833.