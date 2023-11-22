Two locals face child endangerment charges

Jordan Everetts

WILMINGTON — Two locals are facing child endangerment charges in Wilmington Municipal Court.

Wilmington Chief Prosecutor Sarah McMahon told the News Journal the two suspects — Tara Everetts, 28, and Trevor Jordan, 26, both of Wilmington — were arraigned in Clinton County Municipal Court on Wednesday for charges related to an incident that occurred on Nov. 9 at a store on South South Street.

“Tara Everetts was charged with Domestic Violence (M1) and Child Endangering (M1) in the Clinton County Municipal Court. Trevor Jordan was charged with Assault (M1) and Child Endangering (M1) in the Clinton County Municipal Court,” said McMahon in a release, adding that both have “been charged with child endangering,” a third-degree felony.

According to the statement of facts provided by McMahon, on Nov. 9 the Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to a store on South South Street in reference to a 10-year-old juvenile who was located in the store. The child was described by a “good Samaritan” as “too afraid to come out of the store.”

The child was described as not wearing a shirt or shoes and police observed injuries on the child’s back and face, reports said.

“The pattern and locations of the injuries indicated physical abuse with a flexible object,” the release states.

During the investigation, Everetts, the child’s mother, and her boyfriend, Jordan, were identified as the suspects and were arrested.

McMahon reviewed the case and determined that a further investigation was needed. Other agencies, including Clinton County Children Services, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, administrators of the child’s school, and Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy, assisted the police in the investigation. This resulted in the third-degree felony child endangerment charges.

The bond was set at $25,000 for each of them. They are to have no contact with the child victim or any other children, according to authorities. The case will be presented to the grand jury where additional felony charges will be considered.

The two are currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

