East Clinton Middle School students participated in Project TRUST, held at YMCA Camp Kern, from Nov. 15-17. Submitted photos ECMS students participate in Project TRUST ECMS students participate in Project TRUST ECMS students participate in Project TRUST ECMS students participate in Project TRUST ECMS students participate in Project TRUST

East Clinton Middle School took 44 middle school students to YMCA Camp Kern from Nov. 15-17 for Project TRUST.

This camp aims to teach students about respect and understanding for others with an emphasis on bully prevention and suicide prevention, according to a news release. Students engage in team building, character education, and deep conversations about how to make their school a better place.

This camp kicked off with a check presentation by Merchants National Bank in the amount of $500. ECMS is proud to be able to keep camp costs low for its students. Partners like this allow the school to charge just $25 per camper for this awesome experience, according to the release.

ECMS also held a Project TRUST Pep Rally for all students grades 6-8. This activity was to help build some excitement for camp and to create opportunities for all students to see teamwork in action. EC Project TRUST is extremely grateful for the cooperation and support shown by the administration and staff of ECMS during this event.