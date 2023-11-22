State Fire Marshal investigates Jefferson Drive house fire

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred Sunday at this Jefferson Drive home. John Hamilton | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office has opened an arson investigation into a house fire at the 1000 block of Jefferson Drive.

Mikaela Hunt, chief communications officer with the Ohio Department of Commerce, confirmed this with the News Journal on Wednesday. When asked about potential suspects, causes, or motives, Hunt advised they didn’t “have additional information to release at this time” and to check in again next week.

According to the Wilmington Police Department report, emergency services were dispatched around 11 p.m. on Sunday to the residence where smoke was seen coming out. Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal a reported occupant had refused treatment. Mason added, “there were 11 dogs removed from the structure. All appeared to be OK.”

