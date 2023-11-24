BOX-14 to hold inaugural officer election Dec. 11

WILMINGTON — BOX-14 — a new community organization formed to help support local first responders during long-duration or major incidents — has announced the inaugural election of its officers to occur at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, at the county administrative campus (training room, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington).

The following positions are open for nomination:

President: Serves as the senior volunteer officer of the organization and partners with the board of directors to achieve the BOX- 14 mission. Provide operational level leadership to the organization and its members. Represents the membership of BOX-14 and has a voting seat on the board of directors. Term is for one year.

Vice-President: Act in place of the president when required. Temporarily perform the duties of a vacated position until an election of appointment can be conducted. Has a seat on the board of directors, which is normally non-voting. In the event of a board vote that results in a tie, the vice-president may cast the deciding vote. Term is for one year.

Secretary: Handles organizational correspondence, recording minutes of general membership and board of director meetings, and maintains membership records. Attends board meetings as a non-voting member. Term is for one year.

Treasurer: Chief volunteer financial officer of the organization. Assures that appropriate financial reports are available to the board. Provides organizational financial reports at regular meetings, and when requested by the board of directors. Attends board meetings as a non-voting member. Term is for two years to align with audit schedule.

The floor is open for nomination prior to and during the beginning of the December election meeting. A member may nominate themselves or another member (pending verification that the nominee was aware of the nomination and accepts). Nominees in advance of the December meeting are asked to provide a short paragraph (three to four sentences) on their nomination that will be sent out to members for awareness in advance of the meeting date. Please provide advance nominations no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 to allow sharing with BOX-14 members. Nominations may occur during the meeting, prior to officer voting.

Send nominations to: [email protected] NLT 4 p.m. on Dec 7.