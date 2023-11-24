Commissioners talk budgets, energy aggregation, recycling

Jeff D. Walls, coordinator of Clinton Co. Solid Waste Management District, shares insights on budgets and recycling initiatives during a recent commissioners’ meeting, emphasizing the district’s commitment to sustainable waste management. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — During Monday morning’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners addressed pressing matters, providing insights into budget allocations, energy aggregation plans, and innovative recycling initiatives designed to promote community sustainability.

Budget deliberations illuminate county priorities:

The commissioners began with in-depth discussions surrounding the 2024 budgets for county departments. Director Nicole Rodman provided a comprehensive overview of the Clinton County Jobs and Family Services (JFS) budget, and director Jeff Rollins presented insights into the budget for veterans’ affairs. The Board of Elections budget was also reviewed to ensure a comprehensive understanding of fiscal priorities.

Navigating the energy landscape:

A portion of the meeting was dedicated to a phone conference with Bob Snavely from the Palmer Energy Group. The commissioners focused on the county’s role in natural gas aggregation following Sabina’s recent approvals for both electric and natural gas aggregation. Snavely guided the commissioners through the process, emphasizing the parallels with the established electric aggregation procedure. “As far as paperwork goes, it’s the same process as electric,” said Snavely.

Commissioner Steed addresses public confusion:

Commissioner Kerry R. Steed highlighted concerns about public confusion regarding electric aggregation, voicing the need for an educational initiative to guide residents.

“There is still some confusion for folks regarding electric aggregation — who they should be with and what listings should be on their bills and how much they should be paying,” he said.

He further proposed a clear and concise guide, stating, “something very graphical and very quick and easy to read, something that could go out to our customers and let them know and try to answer basic questions, and provide a contact number.”

Snavely responded positively, expressing his support for the idea while acknowledging the need to explore cost structures and the need to “ask around first.”

During discussions on the county’s role in natural gas aggregation, Steed reinforced the county’s reliance on Snavely’s expertise.

Steed said, “Bob, we are going to rely heavily on you to kind of navigate us through the waters on this and keep us up to date as to what you need, and we will make every attempt to be available for you and make timely decisions based on your recommendations.”

Snavely thanked the commissioners and assured them he would get to work on it immediately.

Solid waste budget and environmental endeavors:

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District Coordinator Jeff D.Walls delved into the Solid Waste Budget for 2024, sparking discussions on potential recycling events. The commissioners actively brainstormed strategies to encourage increased community recycling and proper disposal of appliances.