Can we really be thankful in all things?

In the middle of his benediction and closing to his first letter to the church of Thessolonica, Paul gives three commands that seem impossible to fulfill. In 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (ESV) it reads: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Be joyful ALWAYS? Pray ALWAYS? Give thanks ALWAYS?

While I do believe I live an amazing life I can’t say that I live in a state of perpetual happiness. Talking to God in prayer is vital to my life but no one, not even a minister, can stay on their knees 24/7. Furthermore, there are some circumstances in my life I find hard to handle and these things would not be my choice so how could I possibly be thankful for them?

First, joy is different than happiness. Joy is not determined by the circumstances of life like happiness. Joy is a contented state of mind. It is the realization that while the conditions in our life may not be ideal, we know that God has a bigger plan than we can imagine. We rest in Him and He gives us strength. Nehemiah 8:10 declares the joy of the Lord is our strength. That is why we can move forward even in dire situations, believing that God will empower us and give us grace to make it.

As for prayer, I believe this is one of the most misunderstood spiritual disciplines. Yes, there are times where focused, intentional, knee-bent, hand-clasped prayer is needed. There are also times where God and I have conversations in my head, or I whisper a prayer as I find myself passing a wreck or ambulance. There are times I just need to walk and pray. Sometimes I read a prayer someone else penned. Sometimes I cry out with my own words. Prayer is a posture of the heart and mind. I believe in the omnipresence of God and as such no matter where I am, no matter what is going on around me, I can pray to God. This is how continual prayer happens.

Lastly, and probably the toughest of the three commands, is to be thankful in all circumstances. I don’t know about you, but I have been in moments or seasons of life where I was not appreciative or grateful or thankful to be experiencing them. Seasons of grief, moments of confusion, times of trials, and downright awful happenings. My thankfulness is not in the circumstances but in the midst of all the circumstances- a huge distinction. I’m thankful I don’t face it alone for the Lord is with me. I’m thankful that all things will work for my good (Romans 8:28) even though not all things are or feel “good.” I’m thankful that God is Sovereign and in full control.

Perhaps this year has been the hardest of your life. As you approach the Thanksgiving holiday you may be in a season of grief, or trial, or confusion. The holidays aren’t always “happy” holidays. I encourage you to change your attitude and posture this week. Find the good- look hard. Whisper continual prayers for your life- He’s listening. Give thanks even if you don’t want to.

Be intentional about being thankful, in all of it.

Angel Boll is the reverend at the Wilmington Church of God.