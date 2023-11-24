Girls Basketball Final: Waynesville 61, East Clinton 13

East Clinton’s Chloe Scott (Elizabeth Clark Photo) East Clinton’s Liz Schiff (Elizabeth Clark Photo) East Clinton’s Megan Hadley (Elizabeth Clark Photo) East Clinton’s Sahara Tate (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Waynesville defeated East Clinton Friday night in the opening round of the third annual Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tipoff Classic at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Astros (0-1) will meet Cincinnati Woodward 6 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game of the tournament. The Bulldogs lost to host Clinton-Massie 69-47 Friday night.

Clinton-Massie and Waynesville will meet 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game.

Craycraft was a long-time basketball coach, who coached at both East Clinton and Clinton-Massie. He also coached at Wilmington High School. He passed away unexpectedly prior to the 2020-21 season when he was head coach at ECHS.

East Clinton defeated Waynesville 44-36 in last season’s championship game. Waynesville defeated Fayetteville-Perry 52-41 to win the inaugural Craycraft Classic in 2021.