Girls Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Woodward 47

Clinton-Massie’s Alex Pence (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Addison Swope (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Emma Redman (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Rallying from a seven-point first quarter deficit, Clinton-Massie defeated Woodward 69-47 Friday night in the opening round of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tipoff Classic at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Clinton-Massie (1-0) and Waynesville will meet 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game.

East Clinton will meet Cincinnati Woodward 6 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game of the tournament. The Astros lost to the Spartans 61-13 Friday night.

CM freshman Hailey Myers finished with 21 points but it was hardly a solo effort for Clinton-Massie. Alex Pence scored 15 points and Emma Redman added 11 for a balanced effort on the offensive end.

Redman led Massie with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Myers led with five steals while pulling in nine rebounds.

Craycraft was a long-time basketball coach, who coached at both East Clinton and Clinton-Massie. He also coached at Wilmington High School. He passed away unexpectedly prior to the 2020-21 season when he was head coach at ECHS.

East Clinton defeated Waynesville 44-36 in last season’s championship game. Waynesville defeated Fayetteville-Perry 52-41 to win the inaugural Craycraft Classic in 2021.

The Falcons got off to a slow start, trailing by seven with 1:26 play in the opening frame. But Massie righted the ship in the second, outscoring Woodward 19-12 and grabbing a 29-27 lead at halftime.

“Tight first half,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “In the four years I’ve been here it was the best ball movement and unselfish basketball I’ve seen. A lot of great transition passing. The coaching staff was extremely happy with how everything was a team effort.”

Clinton-Massie put the game away in the third with a 21-8 advantage. After struggling the past couple years at the free throw line, Clinton-Massie made 12 of 16 in the second half to secure the easy victory.

SUMMARY

Nov 24, 2023

3rd Craycraft Tipoff Classic

@Brian P Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 69, Woodward 47

W^15^12^8^12^^47

CM^10^19^21^19^^69

(47) WOODWARD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Duncan 1-0-0-2 Cloud 6-1-0-13 Bray 2-0-0-4 Thomas 0-0-0-0 Gee 7-0-3-17 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Hill 0-0-0-0 Adams 4-0-2-10 Bracy 0-0-0-0 Ferrell 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 20-1-6-47

(69) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 7-3-4-21 Bayless 3-0-0-6 Swope 1-0-2-4 Redman 5-1-0-11 Long 2-0-3-7 Smith 0-0-0-0 Grant 2-0-1-5 Collett 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 Green 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-6-13-69

FIELD GOALS: W (20-64); CM (25-61) Redman 5-9 Pence 5-9 Myers 7-16

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (1-7); CM (6-18) Myers 3-7 Pence 2-4

FREE THROWS: W (6-12); CM (13-18) Myers 4-4 Long 3-4 Swope 2-2

REBOUNDS: W-39 (Adams 14); CM-47 (Redman 10 Myers 9 Pence 8 Swope 5 Long 4 Grant 4 Bayless 2 Sandlin 1)

ASSISTS: W-11; CM-15 (Redman 5 Myers 3 Bayless 3 Long 2 Grant 1 Pence 1)

STEALS: W-15; CM-9 (Myers 5 Pence 2 Swope 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-4; CM-3 (Redman 2 Myers 1)

TURNOVERS: W-20; CM-21