BREAKING: WHS senior Stewart wins 48th Clinton County Lombardi Award

Wilmington High School senior Chris Stewart was the winner of the 48th Clinton County Vince Lombardi Down Lineman of the Year Award.

The announcement came Monday night in the McCoy Room on the Wilmington College campus.

Stewart was named the top lineman in the county among seven nomations that include Blanchester’s Tristen Malone and Jude Huston, Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh and Justin Beckett, and East Clinton’s Denver Day and Alex Edison.