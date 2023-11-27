English Club learns about Hope House at recent meeting

Katie Terrell (middle) provided the program at a recent Clinton County English Club meeting. The two hostesses for the evening were Anne Lynch (left) and Helen Starkey (right). Submitted photo

The November meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held Friday, Nov. 3 at McCoy’s Small Party Room. Seventeen members and one guest were greeted by hostesses Helen Starkey and Anne Lynch. Tables were decorated in various lovely fall foliage designs.

President Carolyn Horan called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Sharon Breckel gave the blessing before a delicious Thanksgiving luncheon buffet was served.

November birthdays celebrated were Sharon Boatman and Helen Starkey.

Katie Terrell provided the program. She is a native Clinton Countian and has established hereditary roots in the farming industry. She is a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College with a degree in communications. She has worked as a missionary, a writer, editor, and publisher while traveling through Mexico, California and other western states. Upon her return to Clinton County, her desire was to continue her service role. She is currently the executive director of the Wilmington Hope House, a Safe Place for Women and Children.

The Hope House was first opened in October 2014 on West Locust Street, and was relocated to East Locust Street in 2020. The COVID epidemic closed the doors to Hope House for a short time, but was able to reopen and continue to provide a low barrier safe place for women and children.

Hope House is open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. The number of guests is limited to 10 each night with two volunteers. Volunteers are always needed as well as donations of items and funds. Overflow guests are offered accommodations at Sugartree Ministries. Showers, laundry services and meals are provided to guests.

The community is so fortunate to have this service for women and children in need of a safe shelter to sleep. Miss Terrell’s commitment and dedication is a wonderful example of her homegrown values. To make donations or volunteer, please contact Hope House at 495 E. Locust St. or (937) 366-1123.

Roll call was answered by giving names of longest best friends, minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was for $223. Sunshine report, cards were sent to several members.

No old business was discussed.

In new business, a donation was approved to send to Hope House.

The next meeting will be Dec. 1 at McCoy’s with hostesses Kathy Kral and Mary Alice Bryan.

Meeting adjourned.