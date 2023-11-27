Farm Bureau to host meeting on CAUV increase

The Clinton County Farm Bureau is hosting an informative meeting this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, according to a news release.

This meeting will prepare landowners for the upcoming Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) increase.

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl and Ohio Farm Bureau’s Director of Legal Education and Membership engagement, Leah Hetrick, will be present to speak on the increase. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

If you have any questions about this event, feel free to call the Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407.