C-M to eliminate K-5 open enrollment

The Clinton-Massie school board engages in a discussion on the pivotal decision to alter open enrollment policies. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education passed a resolution Monday to eliminate open enrollment for non-staff students for grades K-5 beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

This means that all current open enrollment students — unless their parents are Clinton-Massie staff members — in grades kindergarten-fourth grade will finish this school year but will not be accepted for open enrollment for school year 24/25. All open enrollment students currently in grades 5-11 will continue at Clinton-Massie unless they choose to withdraw, according to the school board.

There are 52 open enrolled students in grades kindergarten-fourth grade that won’t be accepted at the elementary school next year, according to Clinton-Massie Treasurer Carrie Bir. It will not impact students at the middle and high schools.

The move drew emotional responses during the public participation segment of Monday’s school board meeting. Parent Angie Cole, representing open-enrolled families, emphasized the established relationships and sense of belonging.

Cole said, “Our daughter and, I’m sure, the other open-enrolled students see Massie as their home, their family. Denying these students a spot for the remainder of their school career is just cruel and certainly not promoting the whole child focus for community atmosphere.”

While eight parents shared their views on the decision, with two expressing opposition, concerns were voiced regarding potential overcrowding and its impact on teacher-student ratios.

Following a closed door executive session to discuss negotiations, employment, and compensation, the board returned to address the financial implications of the open enrollment decision. Board members acknowledged the gravity of their choices, considering the potential impact on teachers, students, and the district’s financial stability.

Board member Mike Gorman provided insights into the decision-making process, acknowledging the long-term implications.

“Tonight is the beginning of a lot of our decisions in the next few years,” he said. “So this decision tonight, however it goes, is going to impact a lot of people, teachers, kids, financial status as a district,” said Gorman.

Board president Jeremy Lamb released a statement on Tuesday via email explaining the board’s decision:

“This is a decision that was not arrived at in haste with now more than a year of research of our current revenue streams from state and local sources. The reality is that CMLSD is left with no other choice as a result of funding loss for OE students over the last 3 Fiscal Years (FY) due to the Fair School Funding Plan implemented by the State of Ohio and a reduced revenue increase vs. projection from the current Clinton County property tax re-evaluation. OE was started at CMLSD in the 2011-2012 school year, creating a financial benefit to the district each year with a revenue increase of $674,000 in fiscal year 2021 prior to the incentive being removed from the state school funding formula for CMLSD. CMLSD has not received any OE incentives since FY 21.

“CMLSD has a fiduciary responsibility to 200-plus employees, 1,800 students/families, and our district taxpayers. If CMLSD continued on as, is we would have a negative cash balance in excess of $100,000 with levy renewal or in excess of $385,000 without levy renewal by end of next school year. The CMLSD BOE has looked at several scenarios and consulted with several experts in this area to unfortunately arrive at a very difficult decision that impacts our all our students and staff, not only those OE families impacted. This decision was not taken lightly and is by far the most difficult decision that has come before the board in my 14 years of board service. OE student and families enhanced our district in many ways and CMLSD will do what we can to make the transition smooth for the students affected.”