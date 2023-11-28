Girls Basketball Final: Williamsburg 68, Blanchester 55

BLANCHESTER — It’s not always easy to gauge how much fight a team has in it.

But Monday’s 68-55 loss to Williamsburg told Blanchester head coach Pete Jackson all he needed to know about his team’s willingness to battle to the end.

“I will say the girls have heart,” Jackson said. “We’re down 26 at one time and got it down to single digits in the fourth quarter so I love the fight they have.”

Blanchester (0-2) was led in scoring in scoring by Kaylee Coyle’s 27 points.

“I think we’ve improved since our first game against Hillsboro,” Jackson said. “Like to see us handle pressure a little better as a team. Unforced turnovers hurt us.”

Shelbie Panetta had nine points and Gracie Roy added eight for Blanchester.

Alison Trovillo tossed in five while Madi Gillman scored three. Desiree Abbott had two points and Bella Kelly chipped in one to round out of the BHS scoring.

Williamsburg led 21-8 after one quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

But Blanchester went toe to toe with WHS over the final three quarters. It was 39-22 at halftime but Blanchester pulled within 53-43 at the end of the third period.

This was the first SBAAC National Division game for both teams.