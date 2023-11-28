EC boys score big night in win over G-Men

WILMINGTON — East Clinton had a big night Monday in its win over Georgetown in boys bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by Austin Alloy, the Astros had a 2,901 team total with two team games and four baker games. The Astros had team games of 1,111 and 1,013 with baker games of 194, 197, 206 and 180.

Alloy had a personal best 488 series which included games of 235 and 253. Lukas Runk had a single game of 280.

Coach Dale Wallace said Dakoetah Lansing bowled in the second game for EC and helped out with a 241 game.

On the girls side, East Clinton was defeated by Georgetown. Lilly Beers led EC with a 247 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Georgetown

Boys Results

East Clinton 2901 Georgetown 2517

Ge0rgetown: 843, 921 (1764) baker games 186, 200, 182, 185 (753)

East Clinton: Austin Alloy 235, 253; Preston Behr 201, 201; Denver Day 194, na; Lukas Runk 280, 159; Ricky Kempke 201, 159; Dakoetah Lansing na, 241 (1111 and 1013 for 2,124) baker games 194, 197, 206, 180 (777)

Girls Results

Georgetown 1746, East Clinton 1149

Georgetown: 698, 642 (1340) baker games 124, 152, 130 (406)

East Clinton: Aubrey Hosler 63, 45; Livia Galea 77, 63; Elizabeth Williams 90, 60; Serena Williams 92, 99; Lily Beers 123, 124 (445 and 391 for 836) baker games 76, 96, 141 (313)