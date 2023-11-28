Massie bowlers sweep pair from Lions at Cherry Grove

CINCINNATI — The Clinton-Massie bowling teams swept a pair of road matches Monday with New Richmond at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Falcon girls team came out on top 1,742 to 1,554. Jacelyn Lawson had a team-high 354 series.

“I am very impressed with the way the girls stepped up and bowled against a tough New Richmond team,” Massie coach Wynnetta Johnston said. “It is tough to have a match the day right after Thanksgiving Break without getting to practice Thursday and Friday. It shows how much effort they have been putting in during practice.”

The Massie boys had a 1,094 second game en route to a 2,589 to 2,541 win over the Lions.

“A win is a win,” CM boys coach Tyler Hayslip said. “We got off to a sluggish start and bowled like we were capable of in game two. Ian Adams coming off the bench and bowling a 233 gave us the boost we needed. Ian has worked hard in practice in the past couple of weeks and it showed today.”

Mason Keck also had a 233 game for Massie.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Cherry Grove Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs New Richmond

Girls Results

Clinton-Massie 1742, New Richmond 1554

Falcons: Riley Blom 128, na; Rylie Gilbert 150, 99; Shelby Robinson 147, 126; Keira Schafer 127, 110; Jacelyn Lawson 173, 181; Haley Hinkle na, 100; baker games 115, 77, 97, 112

Boys Results

Clinton-Massie 2589, New Richmond 2541

Wyatt Smith 164, 214; Mason Keck 161, 233; Brandon Moritz 159, 227; Ian Adams na, 233; 1 sub 138, na; 2 sub 147, 177; baker games 203, 180, 168, 185