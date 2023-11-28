Hurricane splits with Mustangs in night match at Highland Lanes

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School bowling teams split matches with Lynchburg-Clay Monday night at Highland Lanes.

The WHS girls opened a big lead with the two team games then held on in the bakers for a 2145 to 2060 win. Kylie Fisher had a 398 series that included a 205 game.

The Hurricane boys led by 31 pins after two games but the Mustangs took over with games of 186 and 213 in the baker portion of the match to come out on top. Landon Mellinger bowled a 225 game and Preston Scholler had a 214 game for the Hurricane. Mellinger had a match-best 423 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Highland Lanes

Wilmington vs Lynchburg-Clay

Boys Results

Lynchburg 2198, Wilmington 2151

Lynchburg: 777, 877 (1654); bakers 145, 186, 213 (544)

Wilmington: Eli Caldwell 116, 139; Gavyn Walls 165, 157; Preston Scholler 214, 198; Austin Oglesby 150, 123; Landon Mellinger 225, 198 TOTALS 870, 815 (1685); bakers 147, 139, 180 (466)

Girls Results

Wilmington 2145, Lynchburg-Clay 2060

Lynchburg: Maddy Brault 165, 142; Madison Baker 119, na; Leanna Wallace 136, 131; Sarah McKinney 172, 165; Kylie Chaney 225, 171 TOTALS 817, 770 (1587) bakers 140, 173, 160 (473)

Wilmington: MacKenzie Pyle 152, 191; Emily Gerard na, 115; Izzy Rhoads 190, 170; Kiley Comberger 156, na; Kylie Fisher 205, 193; Reagen Reese 179, 158 TOTALS 878, 827 (1705) bakers 139, 158, 143 (440)