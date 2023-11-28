Bowling Final: Batavia sweeps 2 from Blanchester

BATAVIA — The Blanchester bowling teams lost a pair of close matches to Batavia Monday night at Batavia Bowl.

The BHS boys were defeated 2,271 to 1,985. Dane Skates had a 358 series. Jarod Daniels bowled a 212 game.

“Boys had some good games but need to work on consistency and not to get down when they make a mistake,” Blanchester coach Paul Jackson said.

The BHS girls lost by 80 pins, 1,859 to 1,779. Katelyn Toles led Blanchester with a 335 series.

“Girls are having a hard time getting in their groove, again, being consistent and stop over-thinking their spares,” Jackson said.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Batavia Bowl

Girls Results

Batavia 1859 Blanchester 1779

Batavia: 609, 709 (1328); bakers 123, 135, 153, 120 (531)

Blanchester: Lainey Dameron 130, 110; Lauren Kaehler 133, 114; Lily Roy 130, 86; Katelyn Toles 158, 177; Myla Skates 102, 125. TOTALS 633, 612 (1265); bakers 122, 133, 130, 129 (514)

Boys Results

Batavia 2271, Blanchester 1985

Batavia: 840, 818 (1658); bakers 120, 188, 179, 126 (613)

Blanchester: Randy Eckman 142, 135, 277; Sebastian Smith 152, 142; Dane Skates 184, 174; Jarod Daniels 212, 125; Seth Perkins 120, 119. TOTALS 810, 695 (1505); bakers 150, 74, 120, 136 (480)