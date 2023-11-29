Southern State students inducted into PTK Honor Society

New members were recently inducted into the PTK Honor Society at a ceremony held on the SSCC central campus. Submitted photo

The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 16 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus.

Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To be considered for membership, a student needs to maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 12 semester credit hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree.

The lo­cal chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, is one of nearly 1,000 chapters in two-year colleges around the world. Membership in PTK—like its parallel for four-year colleges, Phi Beta Kappa— increases scholarship and job opportunities in university and college programs.

New inductees, from Southern State, include Tawahna Armstrong of Hamilton County, Thomas Browning of Franklin County, Madison Curtis of Highland County, Shawn Gall of Highland County, Jessilyn Gilman of Brown County, Lauren Hoop of Adams County, Alyk Lippincott of Clinton County, Alexander Longacre of Brown County, Alanna Mays of Adams County, Miranda McClurg of Fayette County, Washynee Nehus of Adams County, Darian Payne of Franklin County, and Halle Reveal of Highland County.

“The induction ceremony is a wonderful celebration of our members achieving academic success at SSCC, one that can be shared with their support team, made up of family, friends, faculty, and staff,” said Susan Morris, PTK Student Advisor/Adjunct Nursing Instructor. “For some, it is just the beginning of a journey to develop as scholars and leaders.”

PTK officers include 2023-24 president Robert “Alex” Bradshaw, vice president of communications Amanda Hitt, vice president of service Alyk Lippincott, vice president of fellowship & membership Madison Curtis, and vice president of scholarship Carly Bingaman.

To learn more about PTK at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/students/ptk.shtml.