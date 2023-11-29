WNJ 23-24 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie boys basketball

Head coach Steve Graves said the players in the Clinton-Massie boys basketball program are taking control.

And he’s all for it.

“The camaraderie and the willingness to hold teammates accountable when they are not living up to the program standards,” said Graves, when asked what he likes about the 2023-24 version of Clinton-Massie basketball.

Graves will be assisted by Mike Craig, Logan Spriggs, Andrew Ledley and Rod Charleton.

The Falcons were 8-15 last season. There are six letterwinners, four of which were starters, returning.

Top returnees include Jerry Trout (1st team SBAAC), Cale Wilson (2nd team SBAAC) and Ryan Dillion (HM SBAAC).

Jude Leahy and Jason Flint are newcomers of note, Graves said.

Among those players not returning are Gabe Muterspaw, Connor Stulz, Owen Trick and Matt Zimmerman.

Graves believes the success of Leahy and Wilson in track and field will pay dividends on the Lebanon Road hardwood.

”Both (Leahy and Wilson) made it to the state track meet last spring season,” said Graves. “I believe that experience has changed both athlete’s mindset on what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level of high school athletics. Jude and Cale have been instrumental in holding guys accountable in the weight room and on the court during the pre-season.”

Graves said the team needs to improve its defense and ball movement on offense, hitting the open player at the right time.

The SBAAC American Division is going to be a tight race, the coach believes.

”Night in and night out the SBAAC this season will be very competitive from top to bottom,” he said. “If we defend and compete at a high level and consistently run the floor on both offense and defense, we may have a shot in the end.”

Graves said the floor at Brian P. Mudd Court was redesigned in the off-season.

”Thanks to some awesome sponsors we were able to redesign our court,” he said. “The finished product looks great. Come on out to Lebanon Road this season and support a group of young men who have been working tirelessly to bring a high level of excitement and competitiveness to the hardwood this season.”