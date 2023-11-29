Wilmington City School officials prepare to again take earned income tax levy to the voters

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City School District officials are preparing to again place an earned income tax levy on the election ballot — this time in March.

At Monday’s Wilmington Board of Education meeting, the board members passed a resolution that would allow the proposed levy to be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Taxation. Wilmington School District Treasurer Kim DeWeese told the News Journal the state will send a certificate to her indicating the percentage required to raise the amount.

DeWeese advised since it’s the same levy, she anticipates it being 1% again. She added they need the same amount they asked for with the previous levy.

“We’ll have depleted any carry-over money by the 2027-2028 school year if the levy doesn’t pass and we don’t get the additional revenue,” she said.

The Wilmington City School District’s recent proposed income tax levy failed by a slim margin at the November election.

The official election results, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections, was 50.48% voting against it (3,292 votes) and 49.52% for it (3,229 votes).

The levy would have taxed 1% on the earned income of “individuals residing in the school district” for five years starting at the beginning of 2024. If passed, school officials indicated the funds would’ve gone toward student programs and services, transportation, security, extracurriculars, staffing, and building maintenance.

The levy was estimated to generate $5 million annually and without this new levy, the district may face “an average deficit” equaling the same amount, according to district officials. School officials indicate without it passing, it could lead to increasing the walking zone to two miles, eliminating bussing for ninth-12th graders, and reducing bussing for extra-curricular activities.

DeWeese and Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady told the News Journal they plan on holding a special school board meeting to discuss the levy further and the impact it could have. No date has been selected.

“We did a better job last time and we want to do it again,” said DeWeese.

Brady said he believes that it being an earned income tax played a big factor in how narrow the vote ended up in November. Brady also wished to express gratitude toward the levy committee for their efforts and the community members who showed support.

Local questions and issues for the March 19 primary election must be filed with the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.

