Barkers Barbershop to hold grand opening Sunday

Submitted photo

Barkers Barbershop for Dogs will celebrate its official grand opening this Sunday with an open house and ribbon cutting.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, according to a news release from the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Barkers Barbershop is located at 51 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

An open house will take place between 12-2 p.m. on Sunday with a formal ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. The event will feature raffle baskets, drinks, an owner meet and greet, and a facility tour.

Barkers is fully staffed with award-winning, competition-level stylists and all-natural, eco-friendly, and holistic grooming products to provide an express, luxury service. The owner, Hannah Dimalanta, is an AKC Certified Master Groomer with almost 20 years of grooming experience.

Dimalanta explained, “We love helping dog parents show their best friends how much they love them by providing the award-worthy grooming experience they deserve.”

Barkers Barbershop is open by appointment only. To learn more about its full range of services and products or to book your appointment, visit www.barkersbarbershopfordogs.com or call 937-366-6040.