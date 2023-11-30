Clarksville chili cook-off raises over $2,000

Fourteen chili entries were part of the second-annual Friends of Clarksville Chili Cookoff on Saturday. Submitted photos From left, winners for this year’s chili cook-off: Nick Chaney, first place; Vickie Wilson, second place; and Isaac Allen, third place. Submitted photos

CLARKSVILLE — The second-annual Friends of Clarksville Chili Cook-off was a great success, raising $2,105 that will go to restore the Historic Jail that the Friends of Clarksville is currently working on, according to a news release.

It is a multi-year project that will restore the 1880 jailhouse (one of the oldest in the state of Ohio). This will serve various functions for Friends of Clarksville and the community (meeting room, museum, historical tourist stop, educational field trip stop, arts and craft center, gift shop, etc.), according to the release.

The winners at the chili cook-off were announced as: Nick Chaney, first place; Vickie Wilson, second place; and Isaac Allen, third place.

“We are so grateful for everyone who came out and enjoyed the fellowship with friends and family, donated items for gift basket raffle and pie auction, entered their awesome chilis, and volunteered their time on this very enjoyable occasion raising funds to help preserve history in our own backyard,” the release states.