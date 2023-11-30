Ohio State Highway Patrol incident reports

CLINTON COUNTY — The following report is collected from incident reports provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report webpage. The following includes documented reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post and other law enforcement agencies in Clinton County. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 6:46 a.m. on November 17, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 730 in Adams Township resulting in an injury. According to the report, both vehicles were traveling southwest on State Route 730 when one of the vehicles – a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by a 73-year-old Wilmington male – struck a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old male from Colts Neck, New Jersey. The New Jersey male was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for suspected serious injuries, according to the report. The report indicates no alcohol or drugs were involved. No citations were given. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

• At 2:50 p.m. on November 13, troopers responded to State Route 380 in Chester Township in reference to a two-vehicle accident. According to the report, a 2009 Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old minor from Clarksville failed to yield while making a left turn from State Route 380 to State Route 73 and was struck by a 2021 Terex Advance concrete mixer. The Ford Focus suffered disabling damage and had to be towed while the mixer one had minor damage. None of the vehicle occupants were injured. The teenager was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation.

• At 4:04 p.m. on November 13, troopers responded to a semi-truck fire on State Route 134 in Clark Township. According to the report, the semi was driving northwest on State Route 134 when it caught fire. No cause was listed in the report. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

• At 10:57 p.m. on November 17, Wilmington Police responded to a reported vehicle fire on West Sugartree Street. According to the report, a 22-year-old female – operating a 2003 Chevrolet Impala – was “turning around to find a parking spot when she observed flames shooting out from under the hood of the vehicle.” The driver stopped the vehicle and excited it, avoiding injury. The vehicle was eventually towed due to the disabling damage.

• At 9:39 a.m. on November 17, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 71 in Chester Township. According to the report, a 2000 Dodge Dakota – operated by a 17-year-old juvenile from Oregonia – “failed to negotiate a curve” and went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to suffering disabling damage. The driver was cited for allegedly failing to control.

• At 12:46 p.m. on November 14, the Wilmington Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Rombach Avenue involving a Harley Davidson. According to the report, the Harley Davidson – driven by a 62-year-old Wilmington male – was traveling westbound on Rombach Avenue when the vehicle in front of him – a 2019 Subaru Outback, driven by a 69-year-old male -“slammed” on the brakes. This caused the Harley Davidson driver to strike the Subaru. The Harley driver was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. The Harley driver was also cited for alleged assured clear distance.

• At 11:27 a.m. on November 15, troopers responded to an accident on Center Road in Union Township. According to the report, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee – driven by a 22-year-old Aurora female – attempted to “overtake” a “stopped/slow” 2003 Ford Ranger – driven by a 62-year-old Wilmington male. The Ford then attempted a left turn into a private drive and struck the Jeep. Both vehicles suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported. Neither driver was cited.

• Between November 13-17 there were eight accidents involving a deer being struck by a motorist.

