WC Basketball Final: Mt Union 66, WC women 45

WILMINGTON — Mt. Union scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wilmington College women 66-45 Saturday afternoon at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers (1-6 overall, 0-2 in the Ohio Athletic Conference) led 11-9 after one and were still in it early in the second. But Mt. Union took a 17-16 lead to a 31-16 advantage and never looked back.

Olivia Trusty had 11 points off the bench to top WC in scoring.

ZahKyria Walker had three assists. Natalie Rupp came up with three steals.

Brooke Stover, Cassidy Lovett and Katie Dryer had five rebounds each.

WC made just 5 of 24 from three-point range and 17 of 63 shots overall. The QUakers had 23 turnovers.