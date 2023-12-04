Auditor: Dog licenses for 2024 now on sale

WILMINGTON — Dog tags officially went on sale Friday, Dec. 1 for the 2024 license year, according to Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl.

His office will be sending out renewal applications to all dog owners who purchased a 2023 tag. In addition, he is reminding kids of the ongoing coloring contest taking place to promote the purchase of dog licenses for 2024. Kids, 10 and under, are encouraged to stop by the county auditor’s office or visit the auditor’s website for details.

The last day to purchase 2024 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is Jan. 31, 2024. The cost of a single dog license is $14, and a kennel license is $70.

Recent law changes allow dog owners to now purchase three-year and permanent dog licenses for their dogs. The cost of a three-year license is $42 and a permanent license is $140.

Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the Ohio Revised Code requires the Auditor to charge a penalty equal to the fee of the license for late registration. Thus, regular tags will be $28 each and $140 for kennels.

Regular dog licenses can be purchased in person at the Clinton County Auditor’s office during regular office hours throughout the year.

The auditor’s office has contracted with Fairfield Licensing to offer a convenient method of purchase for Clinton County residents through online registration. There is an additional $2 charge per tag for this service. Please visit www.doglicenses.us/oh/clinton to take advantage of this service. Residents can also access the service via a link on the Clinton County Auditor’s home page.

From Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2024, Habermehl has also authorized the following local retailers to sell dog tags for an additional fee: Buckley Bros. Drive-Thru, Browns Distributing, BDK Feed & Supply, Village of New Vienna Water Department, D & G’s Paws & Claws Snack Shack, and PBS Animal Health.

If you are unable to make it to any of the listed locations above, you may send your dog and owner information to the Auditor’s office and a tag will be issued and mailed back to you. Please include an additional $1 processing fee for this service to cover postage and mailing costs.

Kennel licenses can be renewed through the mail with the renewal application that is being mailed out to previously registered kennel owners. New kennel licenses can only be purchased at the Clinton County Auditor’s office in the Clinton County Administrative Campus. If you have questions concerning your eligibility for a kennel license, please contact the Auditor’s Office for more information.