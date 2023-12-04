The 35th anniversary of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter was commemorated with an open house and ribbon cutting. Submitted photos Clinton Co. Homeless Shelter celebrates 35th anniversary

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter celebrated its 35th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 25 with an open house and ribbon cutting.

A dedication ceremony was held in honor of the Molly Francis Donation Center and the Pastor Looney Men’s House, and longtime volunteers Tom and Mark Matrka and Jim Krusling were recognized.

“We want to thank everyone who helped us celebrate our 35-year anniversary. I’m forever thankful for the gifts from the Matrka family, Pastor Elizabeth Looney family, and Molly Frances family and we want to thank those who attended Saturday to recognize their gifts to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter,” executive director Denise Stryker said.

“I want to say a special thank you to board members, Renee Quallen and Nancy McCormick, for organizing the 35-year anniversary celebration.”

Board president Dan Mayo, added, “We are also grateful that Bill Dean, state representative for the 74th District of the Ohio House of Representatives, took the time to attend and present a proclamation from the Ohio House with a commendation for the shelter for this great accomplishment. We are appreciative of him, the committee who worked on putting this event together, and our great staff for their daily efforts over the years to keep the shelter in operation and helping to meet the needs of those in need in our community. We are blessed to have so much support for this great work.”

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter provides emergency shelter, three meals and snacks daily, and on-site case management to help those living at the shelter find employment, housing, health care, assistance with budgeting, and referrals for other essential services. Each year, an average of 150 men, women and children live at the shelter for a total of approximately 4,918 nights and approximately 30,000 meals are provided.

To learn more, visit www.clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org or contact (937) 382-7058.