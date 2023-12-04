Deadline approaches for Antique Power Club scholarships

Each year, the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, Inc. hopes to award five scholarships — one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester high schools, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

Requirements for the scholarship include:

1. Available to any second year, full-time college, or first year technical school student (2023- 2024).

2. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a four-year college or two-year technical school.

3. Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31.

For information concerning the scholarships, call Faye Mahaffey at 937- 382-8963 or email [email protected].

Scholarship forms are available at the Antique Power Club’s website: www.antiquepowerclub.org