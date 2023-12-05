Balloting begins for ‘Clinton County Reads 2024’

CLINTON COUNTY — Balloting has begun for “Clinton County Reads 2024,” the annual county-wide reading program entering its 19th year.

Between now and Jan. 8, the community can vote for a book for Clinton Countians to read together, according to a news release. The winner will be announced the second week in January, and the CCReads steering committee will host local book discussions and related programs in the spring.

Titles appearing on the 2024 ballot are “Blue Skies,” by T.C. Boyle; “The Poet X,” by Elizabeth Acevedo; “Rough Sleepers,” by Tracy Kidder; “The School for Good Mothers,” by Jessamine Chan; and “Take My Hand,” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez.

Brief descriptions of the books appear on the ballot attached to this story. Participants are encouraged to vote based solely on interest in the book. It is not necessary to read the books before voting.

Blanchester Public Library Director Chris Owens, chairman of the Clinton County Reads Steering Committee, said, “While it was, once again, tough to narrow down the long list of titles under consideration, I think the committee has come up with a diverse group of titles that should appeal to a wide range of readers. These books cover many important topics, any one of which will lend itself to important and interesting discussions among Clinton Countians.”

Ballots can be dropped off or mailed to the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch, the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie branch, and Wilmington College’s S. Arthur Watson Library.

Paper ballots are also available at the public libraries, and electronic balloting is available on the libraries’ websites, on the Clinton County Reads Facebook page, and via this link, https://wilmington.libwizard.com/f/clinton_county_reads . Email votes can be sent to [email protected].

Serving with Owens on the Clinton County Reads Steering Committee are Eileen Brady, Sabina Public Library Director Peggy Dunn, Wilmington Public Library Director Joe Knueven, Esther Sorg, Bonnie Starcher, Marla Stewart, Mary Thomas Watts, and Watson Memorial Library Director Mike Wells.