Marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in November:

• Tyler St. Clair Ayers, 32, a financial advisor, and Emily Jo Dinnen, 35, who works in insurance, both of Wilmington.

• Scott Joseph Snyder, 26, a quality technician, and Tara Leeann Finley, 34, an extrusion technician, both of Sabina.

• Lester Dillard Bush, 33, who works at Airborne, and Tiffany Ann Eavers, 33, a planner, both of Wilmington.

• David Curtis Edwards, 45, a heavy equipment mechanic, and Jessica Danielle Hull, 45, who works in customer service, both of Wilmington.

• Cayden Patrick Tolle, 25, an accountant, and Taylor Elayne Dyer, 25, who works in client services, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Timothy Murphy, 38, of Wilmington, who works at Amazon, and Jenalyn Campano Marcos, 32, of Blanchester, no occupation listed.

• Sumear Krishan Amar, 35, no occupation listed, and Shelina Renae Turner, 31, an STNA, both of Blanchester.

• John Logan Shiflet, 22, of Columbus, and Hannah Marie Frye, 24, of Wilmington, both biologists.

• Claude Brandon Samuel Light, 21, a service advisor, and Faith Nichole Barnes, 24, a veterinary technician, both of Blanchester.

• Trevor Joseph Addison, 21, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, a utility worker, and Chloe Jade Crumbley, 21, of Wilmington, who works in food services.

• Mark Brian Kridler, 49, a truck driver, and Shannon Marie Cline, 51, who works in trade compliance, both of Wilmington.