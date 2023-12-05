Tuesday Night Hoops: EC wins first since 2021; CM, BHS also victorious

East Clinton won its first game since Dec. 4, 2021 to highlight a full slate of high school boys basketball games Tuesday night.

The Astros defeated West Union 57-40 to end a 44-game losing streak. The last win for East Clinton was a 46-42 victory over Adena in the third game of the 2021-22 season.

Wilmington fell to 0-2 but it was a thriller at Monroe. The Hornets held on a for a 53-50 win.

Clinton-Massie and Felicity went toe-to-toe at Brian P. Mudd Court and the Falcons pulled out a 69-61 win.

Blanchester opened its season with a 47-27 win over Ripley on the road. Bryce Sipple led the Wildcats with 20 points.

These stories will be updated with boxscores, photos and more.