Vallee Fund for Blanchester now accepting grant applications

The Vallee Fund for Blanchester at the Clinton County Foundation is accepting grant applications from 501(c)3 organizations and government entities for projects with a focus on the Blanchester community.

The mission of Vallee Fund for Blanchester is to strengthen the community and improve the lives of its citizens through project-based funding, according to a news release. The fund hopes to serve the Blanchester community through transformative ideas and creative programs that lift the community and provide services for those in need. Vallee Fund projects lay the groundwork for systemic changes that utilize local strategies, visionary leadership and collaborative partnerships. The Vallee Fund will have two grant cycles.

Cycle 1 is open now until Dec. 31 with award notices distributed to successful candidates by Feb. 15.

Cycle 2 will open April 1 with award notices distributed to successful candidates by Sept. 30.

Grant applications should serve the geographic area of Blanchester school district and/or the Village of Blanchester, improve the well-being of Blanchester citizens, with a special emphasis placed on those with the greatest challenges and needs, and have a commitment to Blanchester, according to the release.

Grant applications are available through the Clinton County Foundation. Applicants must apply using the grant portal at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccf

Learn more about Clinton County Foundation grant opportunities at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/grants-applications.

Richard and Shirley Vallee loved Blanchester and were inspired to provide a legacy that would build long-lasting change for their community and its citizens. The two were married for 58 years. Both Dr. Vallee, a Mound chemist and plant manager, and his wife enjoyed their active life as members of the Blanchester community. The Clinton County Foundation is honored to partner with the Vallee Fund for Blanchester to ensure that the Vallee’s legacy is preserved.