What are those massive tanks?

On Tuesday, crews transported the third of five liquid nitrogen tanks to a Xenia-based specialty chemical company specializing in stable isotopes. The delivery, captured here in Clinton County, marks a significant step in enhancing the company’s capabilities. John Hamilton | News Journal photo The delivery of these tanks marks a significant milestone for the ongoing North Star expansion project in Xenia by CIL Isotope Separations. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The observation of several massive white tanks being transported through Clinton County over the past few weeks has intrigued many in the community.

On Tuesday, the third of five large liquid nitrogen tanks was seen being transported through Sabina and Wilmington to a Xenia-based specialty chemical company specializing in stable isotopes. This marks a significant milestone for the ongoing North Star expansion project by CIL Isotope Separations.

Mike Steiger, vice president of Engineering & Project Execution at CIL, shed light on the purpose and scope of this ambitious endeavor.

Pioneering Growth Since 1990:

Since 1990, CIL has been a pioneer, according to Steiger, boasting the world’s largest 13C isotope-separation plant sprawled across 33 acres in Xenia. Now, at 48 acres with four expansions in 13C production, the facility is poised for an extraordinary leap. Steiger shared insights, saying, “North Star is a culmination of 30 years of knowledge, enabling us to continually improve our design and execution. Our goal is not just to be the biggest but also the best.”

The Arrival of Colossal Tanks:

The North Star expansion project has been generating buzz as large white tanks make their way through town. As Steiger explained, these tanks, each boasting an immense volume of 100,000 gallons, are integral components of the expansion project.

Upcoming Deliveries and Project Timeline:

With three tanks already on-site, Xenia can expect the arrival of two more over the next several days. The final tank is anticipated to complete the delivery schedule in December, as explained by Steiger. The sheer size and number of these tanks underscore the scale and significance of the North Star expansion.

A Glimpse into CIL’s Advanced Technology:

So, what exactly are these colossal tanks for? According to Steiger, they will be used to store liquid nitrogen, a crucial element in CIL’s cryogenic distillation process. This process is instrumental in separating the 13C isotope as 13CO. The resulting 13CO has diverse applications, with a primary focus on medical diagnostics.

Medical Applications of 13CO:

Steiger explained that 13CO is a vital component in a range of organic compounds. One of its key applications is in a medical diagnostic test for H. Pylori, a bacterium linked to various gastrointestinal conditions. As Xenia eagerly awaits the arrival of the remaining tanks, the city finds itself at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and its potential applications in the medical field.